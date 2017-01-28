Sino-Japanese propaganda wars are hea...

Sino-Japanese propaganda wars are heating up

Japan's largest hotel chain is attracting attention yet again over the CEO's promotion of revisionist history. All Apa hotel rooms offer a bedside book written by CEO Toshio Motoya that denies the Nanking Massacre ever happened.

