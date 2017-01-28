Singapore Biennale takes a good hard look in the mirror
Malaysian artist Azizan Paiman tells me that to lose weight, all I have to do is make sure that the calories I expend are more than the calories I consume. I already know that, but he's done it, and I haven't.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|10 hr
|Ainu
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Fri
|Your friend
|49
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|22
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC