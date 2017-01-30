Scandal-hit pension fund loses managers ...

Scandal-hit pension fund loses manage...

Read more: Korea Herald

South Korea's pension behemoth is suffering an exodus of fund managers ahead of its planned relocation from Seoul to Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, in late February, according to news reports. The managers' leaving the National Pension Service coincides with the ongoing political scandal that led the special prosecutor to indict NPS CEO Moon Hyung-pyo on Jan. 16 on charges of abusing power and giving false testimony.

Chicago, IL

