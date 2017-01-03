Samsung's top brass grilled over Choi scandal
The independent counsel investigating the presidential scandal Monday grilled top executives of South Korea's largest conglomerate Samsung, with reports suggesting the team may consider charging the group's de facto leader Lee Jae-yong with perjury. Choi Gee-sung, head of Samsung Group's control tower Future Strategy Office, and deputy head Chang Choong-ki were summoned as witnesses by the special investigation team led by Park Young-soo in the morning.
