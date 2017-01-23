Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fires blamed on faulty batteries
Samsung has said faulty batteries caused its Galaxy Note 7 phones to catch fire, the first time the company has offered an explanation since removing its short-lived competitor to the iPhone from the shelves. The electronics company also announced steps it was taking to avoid repeat incidents, as it sought to restore trust in its smartphones.
