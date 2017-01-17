Samsung Chief will not be arrested in graft scandal case; probe to continue
Samsung Group head Jay Y Lee has questioned for over 20 hours in a scandal that has led to the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye. A South Korean court on Thursday denied a special prosecutor clearance to arrest the head of Samsung Group, the country's largest conglomerate, amid a graft scandal that has led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.
