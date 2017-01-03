S. Korean dies after setting himself ablaze over Japan deal

In this Jan. 7, 2017, file photo, an injured Buddhist monk who set himself on fire is put into an ambulance in Seoul, South Korea. The Buddhist monk died Monday, Jan. 9, 2107, days after he set himself on fire to protest the country's deal with Japan on former Korean sex slaves, Seoul National University Hospital said Tuesday, Jan. 10. SEOUL, South Korea - A South Korean Buddhist monk has died days after he set himself on fire to protest the country's deal with Japan on former Korean sex slaves, a Seoul hospital said Tuesday.

