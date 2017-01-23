S Korea urges 'swift' THAAD deployment

S Korea urges 'swift' THAAD deployment

North Korea's nuclear and missile capabilities are accelerating at an "unprecedented" pace, the South's acting president said yesterday, urging the swift deployment of a US anti-missile system that has infuriated Beijing. Seoul and Washington agreed last year to install the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system in the South after a string of North Korean nuclear and missile tests -- prompting strong objections from China, which fears it will undermine its own ballistic capabilities.

