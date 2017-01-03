S Korea protestors demand president's removal, ferry salvage

Hundreds of thousands of protestors returned to the streets of Seoul Saturday , demanding impeached President Park Geun-Hye's immediate removal and the salvaging of a sunken ferry which left more than 300 dead. South Korea's President Park Geun-Hye talks to her staff during the East Asia Summit plenary session during the ASEAN Summit in Naypyitaw November 13, 2014.

