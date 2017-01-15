S. Korea prosecutors to decide Monday...

S. Korea prosecutors to decide Monday on Samsung heir arrest

South Korean prosecutors investigating a major influence-peddling scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-Hye said they would decide Monday whether to arrest the heir to the giant Samsung group over alleged bribery. Lee Jae-yong , vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, arrives to be questioned as a suspect in a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-Hye, in Seoul, on January 12, 2017.

