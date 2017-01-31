Rice prices in North Korea stabilized

Rice prices in North Korea stabilized

Rice prices in North Korea have been stabilized owing apparently to China's large-scale rice aid and a better harvest, a Seoul-based Internet news outlet well-versed in the North reported Tuesday. The latest rice prices per kilogram showed 4,000 North Korean won in Pyongyang, 3,970 won in Shinuiju in North Phyongan Province and 4,190 won in Hyesan, Ryanggang Province, compared with 5,019 won, 4,970 won and 4,980 won, respectively, a year ago, Daily NK said, citing its North Korean sources.

