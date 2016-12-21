Reserve Mines native receives peace m...

Reserve Mines native receives peace medal from South Korean government

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

A special ceremony was held at Celtic Court retirement home last week to honour Jerome McNeil, a veteran of the Korean War. The 83-year-old from Reserve Mines was declared an 'ambassador for peace' by the South Korean government to recognize an 'everlasting gratitude' for the service he and other Canadian soldiers 'performed in restoring and preserving freedom and democracy.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... 11 hr Ainu 7
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
News Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho... Dec 30 2 bad 1
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec 7 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec '16 Ssk 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,647 • Total comments across all topics: 277,543,955

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC