Reserve Mines native receives peace medal from South Korean government
A special ceremony was held at Celtic Court retirement home last week to honour Jerome McNeil, a veteran of the Korean War. The 83-year-old from Reserve Mines was declared an 'ambassador for peace' by the South Korean government to recognize an 'everlasting gratitude' for the service he and other Canadian soldiers 'performed in restoring and preserving freedom and democracy.'
