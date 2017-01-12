REFILE-British recruiter Hays reports 2 pct rise in quarterly net fees
Jan 12 British staffing company Hays reported higher quarterly net fees on Thursday helped by growth in continental Europe and Asia Pacific, but noted that conditions remained tough in Britain. The company, which places workers in areas such as finance and IT, reported a 2 percent rise in second-quarter group net fees at constant currencies in the three months to Dec. 31. Net fees from its UK and Ireland operations fell 10 percent at constant currencies, but remained stable over the preceding quarter, Hays said in its trading update.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|3 hr
|Ainu
|13
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president
|Dec '16
|Water
|2
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Dec '16
|Ssk
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC