Raised for meat in South Korea, dogs head for new homes in U.S

South Korea: "You're OK, you're OK," Lola Webber, a campaign manager with the Humane Society International , whispers to a lab-mix puppy, cradling her in a jacket as dozens of dogs bark in nearby cages. The puppy is moved from a rusty cage on a dog-meat farm in South Korea to a plastic crate, given the name Demi, and placed in a truck where she begins the long journey to a shelter in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to be put up for adoption.

