Radical farmers are expanding agriculture's political and economic philosophy

13 hrs ago

In recent years, a global network of alternative farms have pushed the edges of Western society's "natural food" obsession by have proliferated outside of the gigantic cornfields of Big Ag in breadbaskets like Iowa, and instead focus on revamping indigenous practices with new technologies. They include the creation of seedbanks to help hedge against the spread of habitat destruction and impoverished sharecropping communities reclaiming land from corporate control to provide living-wage jobs in farm cooperatives a more diverse, healthier vegetable selection than the dominant monocultures crowding the cereal aisle.

Chicago, IL

