Prosecutors may seek arrest warrant for Samsung heir

Seoul, Jan 29 - A team of South Korean prosecutors probing the presidential corruption scandal indicated on Sunday that it was likely to seek an arrest warrant again for Lee Jae-yong, Samsung Group's de facto leader, the media reported. The team, led by Special Counsel Park Young-soo, is mulling whether to again try to get an arrest warrant for the tech giant's heir apparent after it finishes a face-to-face investigation of President Park Geun-hye early next month.

