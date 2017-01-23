Pokemon Go craze finally hits South Korea - CNET
Pokemon Go shook up the mobile and game worlds like no app before it. But for South Koreans, the Pokemon Go party just started.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNET News.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|22
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 20
|kiss that Trump azz
|40
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC