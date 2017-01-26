Philippines' Duterte wants to hang ro...

Philippines' Duterte wants to hang rogue cops behind Korean's murder

Thursday Read more: Reuters

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte apologized to South Korea on Thursday after policemen killed one of its citizens, then said he wanted to hang rogue police and send their heads to Seoul. Duterte promised the toughest punishment for those behind the kidnapping and killing of businessman Jee Ick-joo inside the national police headquarters in October.

Chicago, IL

