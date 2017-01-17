Philippine Police Chief Apologizes to...

Philippine Police Chief Apologizes to South Korea in Killing

Read more: Voice of America

The Philippine national police chief apologized to South Korea on Thursday over the death of a Korean man who was arrested illegally and then slain by members of an anti-drug task force at the main police camp in Manila. Police Director-General Ronald Dela Rosa said the policemen detained Jee Ickjoo with a fake arrest warrant last October with the intent of holding him for ransom, but killed him the same day.

Chicago, IL

