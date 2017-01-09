Pampanga cop under restrictive custody for alleged kidnapping of Korean

A POLICE officer allegedly involved in the abduction of a South Korean businessman in Angeles City, Pampanga last October was placed under restrictive custody while undergoing investigation, Philippine National Police chief Ronald Dela Rosa said. Dela Rosa said the police officer with a rank of Senior Police Officer 3 is undergoing investigation by the PNP-Internal Affairs Service after the PNP Anti-illegal drugs Group filed an administrative against him for his alleged participation in the said crime.

