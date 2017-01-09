Pampanga cop under restrictive custod...

Pampanga cop under restrictive custody for alleged kidnapping of Korean

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

A POLICE officer allegedly involved in the abduction of a South Korean businessman in Angeles City, Pampanga last October was placed under restrictive custody while undergoing investigation, Philippine National Police chief Ronald Dela Rosa said. Dela Rosa said the police officer with a rank of Senior Police Officer 3 is undergoing investigation by the PNP-Internal Affairs Service after the PNP Anti-illegal drugs Group filed an administrative against him for his alleged participation in the said crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Jan 5 Ainu 11
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
News Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho... Dec 30 2 bad 1
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec '16 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec '16 Ssk 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,901 • Total comments across all topics: 277,738,729

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC