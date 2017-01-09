Pampanga cop under restrictive custody for alleged kidnapping of Korean
A POLICE officer allegedly involved in the abduction of a South Korean businessman in Angeles City, Pampanga last October was placed under restrictive custody while undergoing investigation, Philippine National Police chief Ronald Dela Rosa said. Dela Rosa said the police officer with a rank of Senior Police Officer 3 is undergoing investigation by the PNP-Internal Affairs Service after the PNP Anti-illegal drugs Group filed an administrative against him for his alleged participation in the said crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 5
|Ainu
|11
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president
|Dec '16
|Water
|2
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Dec '16
|Ssk
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC