Palace warns rogue cops

Policemen committing illegal activities will be dealt with severely by President Duterte, MalacaA ang assured yesterday in the wake of reports of alleged police abuses in the anti-drug operations. Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said that while the President promises protection for policemen performing their duty, he will not tolerate abusive and corrupt cops.

Chicago, IL

