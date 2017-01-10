Oxy Reckitt Benckiser ex-chief get 7 ...

Oxy Reckitt Benckiser ex-chief get 7 years in prison

A South Korean court has sentenced the former head of Oxy Reckitt Benckiser to seven years in prison after the company's disinfectant for humidifiers killed scores of people. Seoul Central District Court ruled Friday that Shin Hyun-woo, Oxy chief from 1991-2005, was guilty of accidental homicide and falsely advertising the deadly product as being safe even for children.

Chicago, IL

