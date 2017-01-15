Of love and Jeju
Drama life goals: 1.) Go on a trip to Jeju, 2.) Fall in love on Jeju, 3.) Get married on Jeju. You may need to manage your expectations accordingly on the falling in love part but jetting off to Jeju Island for a memorable trip and then flying with your betrothed, your respective families, and friends to tie the knot there is totes doable.
