Nude painting of South Korea president sparks violence

A painting portraying South Korea's President Park Geun-Hye in the nude, is stuck on the floor after some conservative protesters damaged the artwork during an exhibition of painting parodies in the lobby of the National Assembly building in Seoul. - AFP Seoul: A nude painting of impeached South Korean president Park Geun-hye met a violent end at the country's parliament reports said, as supporters tore the work which evokes Edouard Manet's Olympia off the wall and destroyed it.

