Now Available: Hanjin Shipping: Shipping industry in chaos as Hanjin implodes and others may follow
Recently published research from MarketLine, "Hanjin Shipping: Shipping industry in chaos as Hanjin implodes and others may follow", is now available at Fast Market Research In April 2016, Hanjin applied to its creditors for debt restructuring, in an attempt to avoid formal bankruptcy proceedings. However on August 31, 2016, Hanjin was forced to file for bankruptcy protection at the Seoul Central District Court and requested the court to freeze its assets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|22
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC