North Korean officials run to mark nation's sports day

18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

ROUGH CUT North Koreans took part in sports events on Sunday in Pyongyang to mark the nation's first dedicated sports day for 2017. In the footage provided by North Korea's state news agency, KCNA, which cannot be independently verified by Reuters, officials from various state departments are seen running while chanting the slogan "fatherland unification".

