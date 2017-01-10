North Korean envoy defector now a media 'celebrity' in South
Thae Yong-ho, the former North Korean deputy ambassador to London, reacts during a news conference at the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 27, 2016. Pic: Reuters SOUTH KOREA'S newest celebrity took an unusual route to the nation's TV screens - years spent working his way up through the ranks of North On a talk show called "Now On My Way to Meet You", which features young, usually female, defectors from the isolated North, a video interview between Thae and a panelist was introduced as a chat with the "British gentleman-like Thae Yong Ho".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
