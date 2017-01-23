North Korean elite are turning against leader Kim, top defector claims

Thae Yong-ho is the most senior official to have fled North Korea and entered public life in the South since 1997 The North Korean elite are outwardly expressing their discontent towards young leader Kim Jong-un and his government as more outside information trickles into the isolated country, North Korea's former deputy ambassador to London said on Wednesday. Thae Yong-ho defected to South Korea in August last year and since December 2016 has been speaking to media and appearing on variety television shows to discuss his defection to Seoul and his life as a North Korean envoy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.