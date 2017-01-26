North Korean Defector: Information Fl...

North Korean Defector: Information Flow Will Help Bring Down Kim Jong Un

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WGBH

What makes North Korea feel so oppressive? If you ask its highest ranking defector in decades , the answer is censorship. Thae Yong Ho, who was until last summer a Pyongyang envoy in London, argues that increasing the flow of information into the North is what can sow the seeds of popular discord to bring down the Kim Jong Un regime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... 4 hr Your friend 49
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... 14 hr okimar 13
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Jan 21 Ainu 22
News Bizarre political scandal Jan 20 LKL 2
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Jan 16 Hongdae Hunk 77
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
News Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho... Dec 30 2 bad 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,534 • Total comments across all topics: 278,324,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC