North Korean Defector: Information Flow Will Help Bring Down Kim Jong Un
What makes North Korea feel so oppressive? If you ask its highest ranking defector in decades , the answer is censorship. Thae Yong Ho, who was until last summer a Pyongyang envoy in London, argues that increasing the flow of information into the North is what can sow the seeds of popular discord to bring down the Kim Jong Un regime.
