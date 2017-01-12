North Korean cargo ship sinks off Japan, all crew rescued
A North Korean cargo ship sinks off southwest of the Goto Islands in Kyushu Prefecture, Japan, in this picture taken on January 12, 2017 provided by Japan Coast Guard. Japan Coast Guard/Handout via A North Korean cargo ship sinks off southwest of the Goto Islands in Kyushu Prefecture, Japan, in this picture taken on January 12, 2017 provided by Japan Coast Guard.
