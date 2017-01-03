North Korea says it can test-launch I...

North Korea says it can test-launch ICBM at any time, US defense...

DNA India

US President-elect Donald Trump responded to Kim's comments on an ICBM test by declaring in a tweet last week that "It won't happen!" North Korea declared on Sunday it can test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile at any time from any location set by leader Kim Jong Un, saying a hostile US policy is to blame for its arms development. Kim said on Jan. 1 that his nuclear-capable country was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile .

Chicago, IL

