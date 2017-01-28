North Korea appears to have restarted plutonium reactor, think tank says
North Korea appears to have restarted plutonium production for its nuclear weapons program at its main Nyongbyon reactor complex, commercial satellite imagery released by a think tank showed Friday. Imagery from a previous analysis by the North Korean-watching 38 North website on Jan. 18 showed that Pyongyang had been preparing to restart the reactor after spent fuel rods had been unloaded for reprocessing to produce extra plutonium for its weapons program, the report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|11 hr
|Your friend
|49
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|20 hr
|okimar
|13
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|22
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC