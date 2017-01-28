North Korea appears to have restarted...

North Korea appears to have restarted plutonium reactor, think tank says

13 hrs ago

North Korea appears to have restarted plutonium production for its nuclear weapons program at its main Nyongbyon reactor complex, commercial satellite imagery released by a think tank showed Friday. Imagery from a previous analysis by the North Korean-watching 38 North website on Jan. 18 showed that Pyongyang had been preparing to restart the reactor after spent fuel rods had been unloaded for reprocessing to produce extra plutonium for its weapons program, the report said.

Chicago, IL

