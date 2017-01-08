NKorean Nukes Seen Hurting Trump's Re-Election Prospects

North Korea will probably claim with credibility within four years that it can hit the U.S. with a nuclear weapon, a potential time bomb for Donald Trump's re-election prospects, according to Christopher Hill, a former senior U.S. diplomat who led talks with the reclusive regime. The chance of multi-country negotiations resuming soon with North Korea is "pretty much nil," Hill said on Saturday in an interview in Singapore.

