New York designer's bribery case may upset ambitions of former UN chief

New York: A scandal that could complicate the South Korean political ambitions of former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon features an unlikely central character: a New York fashion designer whose wedding was broadcast on reality TV and who authorities said falsely touted ties to Middle Eastern royalty. Malcolm Harris, who has dubbed himself on social media the "curator of cool", was indicted in a US federal court this week along with two of Ban's relatives in connection with an alleged international bribery scheme.

Chicago, IL

