New 'Avengers' Installment to Be Shot in Korea
Marvel Studios last Friday announced that production of "Black Panther," which will be released in North America early next year, has begun and the shooting will take place in Korea and Atlanta. Marvel cast Korean actress Claudia Kim, or Kim Soo-hyun, in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" in 2015, and about 20 minutes of the film were shot in Seoul.
