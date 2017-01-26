Nearly 9 in 10 South Koreans use Interne...

Nearly nine out of 10 South Koreans use the Internet, a survey showed Monday, with the growth noticeably high among seniors aged over 60. According to the poll of 61,238 people older than 3 years old in 25,000 households by the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning in 2016, 88.3 percent of South Koreans used the Internet, with the number of users estimated at 43.64 million, up 3.2 percentage points, or 1.7 million, from the previous year. The survey was conducted through interviews between July 16 and Oct. 14 last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.