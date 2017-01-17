N.Y. designer charged with ex-U.N. chief's relatives pleads not guilty
A New York fashion designer who calls himself the "curator of cool" pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges stemming from a U.S. bribery case that has ensnared relatives of former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. Malcolm Harris, a self-described arts and fashion consultant and blogger, entered his plea in Manhattan federal court to charges that include wire fraud and aggravated identity theft after being arrested last week in Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|7 hr
|Ainu
|17
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Mon
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president
|Dec '16
|Water
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC