N.Y. designer charged with ex-U.N. chief's relatives pleads not guilty

A New York fashion designer who calls himself the "curator of cool" pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges stemming from a U.S. bribery case that has ensnared relatives of former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. Malcolm Harris, a self-described arts and fashion consultant and blogger, entered his plea in Manhattan federal court to charges that include wire fraud and aggravated identity theft after being arrested last week in Mexico.

