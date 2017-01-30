N. Koreans showing inclination to pos...

N. Koreans showing inclination to possess cars: unification ministry

Read more: Korea Herald

Ordinary North Koreans are showing an inclination to own cars as the growth of marketplaces fuels capitalism even as the country is run by a repressive regime, South Korea's unification ministry said Tuesday. Under civil law, North Koreans are allowed to possess cars and bequeath or inherit them, but in reality, people register cars under the name of organizations, not under the name of individuals.

Chicago, IL

