N. Korea resumes ideological indoctrination of S. Korean abductees: source

North Korea has resumed its indoctrination of South Korean abductees as part of a broader effort by the reclusive regime to tighten control over its people, a local activist group said Monday. According to the Abductees' Family Union that cited sources with contacts in North Korea, Pyongyang has resumed its ideological brainwashing of South Korean prisoners of war, their families and people the regime kidnapped over the years.

