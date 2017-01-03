Monk Sets Himself Ablaze in Protest A...

Monk Sets Himself Ablaze in Protest Against Japan's Compensation for Wartime Sex Slaves

A Buddhist monk set himself on fire on Saturday during a massive protest rally organized in South Korea demanding the arrest of impeached president, Park Geun-hye. The 64-year-old monk was admitted in critical state in the Seoul National University Hospital.

