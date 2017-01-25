Mattis visiting Tokyo and Seoul in fi...

Mattis visiting Tokyo and Seoul in first trip as Pentagon chief

Read more: South China Morning Post

Defense Secretary James Mattis will travel to Japan and South Korea next week for his first overseas visit since taking office, the Pentagon said Wednesday. A Pentagon spokesman, Navy Captain Jeff Davis, said Mattis would meet with his Korean counterpart in Seoul on February 2 and his Japanese counterpart the following day.

Chicago, IL

