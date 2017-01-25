Mattis visiting Tokyo and Seoul in first trip as Pentagon chief
Defense Secretary James Mattis will travel to Japan and South Korea next week for his first overseas visit since taking office, the Pentagon said Wednesday. A Pentagon spokesman, Navy Captain Jeff Davis, said Mattis would meet with his Korean counterpart in Seoul on February 2 and his Japanese counterpart the following day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|27 min
|Kaifeng Jews
|1
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|22
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 20
|kiss that Trump azz
|40
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC