Mattis reaffirms pledge to defend South Korea against 'evolving' North Korean threat

U.S. defense chief James Mattis spoke with his South Korean counterpart over the telephone Monday to reaffirm Washington's commitment to defending its Asian ally, the Pentagon said in a statement, amid concerns over North Korea's nuclear program. Mattis spoke with South Korea Defense Minister Han Min-koo amid reports that the North could conduct a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile soon.

