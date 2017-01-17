Learning to escape sinking ship at Gwangnaru Safety Experience Center

The call went out: "Abandon ship! Abandon ship!" As sirens wailed and speakers gave orders for all passengers to go up on deck after the stranded ship began to roll from side to side, a group of 6-year-old children calmly unbuckled their seat belts and took hold of their bright orange life vests. One of them had teary eyes, but soon stood up to escape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.