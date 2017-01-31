Koreans Spend Record Amounts Abroad

Korean spent a record W7.62 trillion abroad in the third quarter last year, up a whopping 20.4 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea on Monday . Meanwhile, foreigners spent only W3.39 trillion here from last July to September, a mere 44 percent of the amount Koreans spent overseas.

Chicago, IL

