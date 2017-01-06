Korean VW Executive Sentenced to Jail for Role in Emissions Scandal
A South Korean court on Friday sentenced an executive of Volkswagen's local unit to one year and six months in prison for fabricating documents on emissions and noise-level tests to achieve certification for vehicles for import. This is the latest fallout from Volkswagen's emissions-test cheating scandal that last year resulted in a sales suspension in South Korea, a once fast-growing market for the German automaker.
