Korean VW Executive Sentenced to Jail for Role in Emissions Scandal

15 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

A South Korean court on Friday sentenced an executive of Volkswagen's local unit to one year and six months in prison for fabricating documents on emissions and noise-level tests to achieve certification for vehicles for import. This is the latest fallout from Volkswagen's emissions-test cheating scandal that last year resulted in a sales suspension in South Korea, a once fast-growing market for the German automaker.

