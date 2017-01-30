Korean Theater Chain CGV Opens Second...

Korean Theater Chain CGV Opens Second U.S. Multiplex in Buena Park

The newest outpost of the world's fifth-largest chain, the centerpiece of the Orange County city's new The Source OC shopping complex, features 4DX and ScreenX technology as CGV's American execs plan futher expansion. On Friday morning, CGV Cinemas cut the ribbon on a flagship theater in Buena Park, Calif., the Orange County town perhaps best known for being the home of Knott's Berry Farm, the Medieval Times dinner show and other similar attractions.

