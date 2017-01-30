Korean Theater Chain CGV Opens Second U.S. Multiplex in Buena Park
The newest outpost of the world's fifth-largest chain, the centerpiece of the Orange County city's new The Source OC shopping complex, features 4DX and ScreenX technology as CGV's American execs plan futher expansion. On Friday morning, CGV Cinemas cut the ribbon on a flagship theater in Buena Park, Calif., the Orange County town perhaps best known for being the home of Knott's Berry Farm, the Medieval Times dinner show and other similar attractions.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Sun
|Horacio
|83
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|22
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
