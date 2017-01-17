Korean novelist evokes horrors of Gwangju massacre

In May of 1980, the South Korean government turned its guns on its own people, murdering hundreds in the city of Gwangju who had been protesting a military coup and the continuation of martial law. In "Human Acts," Korean writer Han Kang - winner of the Man Booker International Prize - gives us their story, presented in this short novel through seven interwoven vignettes featuring characters who either died in Gwangju in 1980 or are now struggling to make sense of what it means to be alive in its aftermath.

