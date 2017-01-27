Korean group condoles with slain busi...

Korean group condoles with slain businessman's family

Read more: Manila Bulletin

A Korean group on Thursday expressed its condolences to the family of a Korean businessman, who was killed in October last year. United Korean Community Association in the Philippines executive vice president Charlie Shin went to Camp Crame, Quezon City and offered prayers and flowers for the kidnap victim Jee Ick Joo at the spot where Joo was allegedly killed.

Chicago, IL

