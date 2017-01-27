Korean group condoles with slain businessman's family
A Korean group on Thursday expressed its condolences to the family of a Korean businessman, who was killed in October last year. United Korean Community Association in the Philippines executive vice president Charlie Shin went to Camp Crame, Quezon City and offered prayers and flowers for the kidnap victim Jee Ick Joo at the spot where Joo was allegedly killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|17 min
|Kaifeng Jews
|9
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|5 hr
|WEKNOW
|48
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|22
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC