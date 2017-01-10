Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster p...

Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster pops up at Vancouver's...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Georgia Straight

If you were born with a) a broad face; b) slightly higher-than-average cheekbones; c) a low nose bridge; or d) all of the above, you can likely attest: the struggle is real when it comes to finding flattering glasses. It seems that these particular facial features were unconsidered when the international eyewear industry formed some hundreds of years ago, leaving us with metal and plastic frames that constantly slip down our noses, fail to reach from one ear to the other, or dig uncomfortably into the skin under our eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Thu Ainu 11
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
News Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho... Dec 30 2 bad 1
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec 7 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec '16 Ssk 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,295 • Total comments across all topics: 277,691,660

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC