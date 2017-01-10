Korean envoy asks Denmark for swift decision on Chung Yoo-ra's extradition

South Korea's top diplomat in Denmark has urged the Danish prosecution to speed up its decision on whether to extradite Chung Yoo-ra, a high-profile criminal suspect long wanted by Seoul's special counsel investigators, officials at the South Korean Embassy here said Saturday. The request was made when Ambassador Choi Jai-chul met with Mohammad Ahsan, deputy director at Denmark's Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, at the latter's office in Copenhagen on Saturday, the officials said.

