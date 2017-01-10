Korean envoy asks Denmark for swift d...

Korean envoy asks Denmark for swift decision on Chung Yoo-ra's extradition

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Korea Herald

South Korea's top diplomat in Denmark has urged the Danish prosecution to speed up its decision on whether to extradite Chung Yoo-ra, a high-profile criminal suspect long wanted by Seoul's special counsel investigators, officials at the South Korean Embassy here said Saturday. The request was made when Ambassador Choi Jai-chul met with Mohammad Ahsan, deputy director at Denmark's Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, at the latter's office in Copenhagen on Saturday, the officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Jan 5 Ainu 11
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
News Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho... Dec 30 2 bad 1
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec '16 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec '16 Ssk 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,846 • Total comments across all topics: 277,711,970

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC